Central team rushed to Kerala after state sees a steep increase in daily COVID-19 cases

The Central team was rushed to Kerala to help the state with public health interventions for effective COVID-19 management as it has been reporting a surge in daily new coronavirus cases.

Moneycontrol News
January 06, 2021 / 08:35 PM IST
The central government has rushed a high-level team headed by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to monitor Kerala’s COVID-19 situation.

At a time when the number of daily coronavirus cases being reported by most states and Union territories is reducing by the day, Kerala’s COVID-19 tally has been growing by the thousands. In the last seven days, Kerala reported 35,038 new COVID-19 cases, adding around 5,000 fresh infections daily.

While the total coronavirus cases in Kerala are nearing 8 lakh, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 63,993. A total of 3,185 persons have died of COVID-19 in the state.

Besides, Kerala has also reported six cases of the new UK strain of coronavirus.

"A total of 29 samples were sent to a lab in Pune. The first 11 tested negative for the mutated strain. Today, six have tested positive for that strain. They are in isolation and in hospital, under treatment. They were advised quarantine on arrival and their contact lists have been prepared and even they are under observation," said Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on January 5.

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Kerala
first published: Jan 6, 2021 06:44 pm

