Bombay HC asks Maharashtra government to probe how celebs procured anti-COVID-19 drugs

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to investigate how celebrities and politicians procured anti-COVID-19 drugs and injections to help those in need when the same were available only in scarce quantities across the country. (Representative Image)

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government to investigate how celebrities and politicians procured anti-COVID-19 drugs and injections to help those in need when the same were available only in scarce quantities across the country.

A vacation bench of Justices Amjad Sayyad and G S Kulkarni said such celebrities might have had the noble intention of helping others, but only the Union government was authorised to allocate those drugs.

These people (celebrities) might not realise that they are acting in defiance of the legal set up, it noted.

Therefore, an inquiry must be conducted to rule out issues such as illegal procurement, hoarding, black-marketing and providing spurious drugs.

The court’s order came after Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the Maharashtra government, submitted that the state had issued show cause notices to Mumbai Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique, actor Sonu Sood’s charity foundation, and some others over the matter.

Kumbhakoni said Siddique and Sood had sent their replies saying they neither purchased nor stocked the medicines and injections.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“They said they had only acted as facilitators in some cases after paying the cost of the medicines, and in some cases without paying for them. They said that they got in touch with manufacturers,” Kumbhakoni told the HC.

He said notices had also been issued to Cipla and other manufacturers for allegedly having supplied Remdesivir drug to celebrities.

The HC, however, asked how was it possible that celebrities got in touch with manufacturers to get the medicines when the drugs were to be allotted only through the central government.

“Can your authorities accept this reply? Is this believable?” the HC asked.

Kumbhakoni then said the state’s inquiry into the matter was still going on.

“We will take the probe to its logical end,” he said.

The Union government’s counsel, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, told the bench that the Centre has already questioned the manufacturers of Remdesivir and other anti- COVID-19 drugs and they had denied having supplied them to any politician or celebrity.

The court noted that the Sood Charity Foundation said in its reply that it had contacted Cipla and other manufacturers.

“Let the state take note of your (UOI) affidavit and carry on with its probe. If celebrities say they got it from manufacturers, but manufacturers deny, then this needs to be investigated,” the HC said.

The court said the celebrities and politicians in question might have had good intentions, but they could not help citizens while defying a legal set up.

“These people (celebrities) might not realise that they are acting in defiance of the entire set up, the legal system,” the HC said.

The court was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs), seeking proper management of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including streamlining the allocation of drugs and injections.

Advocate Rajesh Inamdar, counsel for one of the pleas, told the HC that several such celebrities were even providing drugs for mucormycosis, or black fungus, a serious infection found in several COVID-19 patients.

The HC, however, said all of these issues were for the state to look into.

“They are not before us as parties so we can’t pass any orders against them. But it is the state government’s responsibility to caution them, to take undertakings from them,” the HC said.

“Let the state inquire into all this. All those who want to help, let them help through legal channels,” it said.

The HC will continue hearing in the matter next week.