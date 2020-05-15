App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 08:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMC to convert Wankhede Stadium into temporary quarantine facility: Report

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has been directed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hand over the stadium with immediate effect

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Now, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be converted into a quarantine facility in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has been directed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hand over the stadium with immediate effect, according to a report in Sportstar.

In its letter, the BMC noted that the payment for use of the stadium will be made at appropriate rates in due course of time.

It also said that failure to comply with the directions would make the body liable for action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The report said the Wankhede stadium is being acquired by the municipal body on a temporary basis only.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

related news

Over 17,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city, with the death toll having breached 650.

In light of the rising number of cases in Maharashtra, especailly in certain areas including Mumbai, the state government has reportedly decided to extend the lockdown in Mumbai, Pune and other COVID-19 hotspots until May 31.

Read More | Lockdown extended in Mumbai, Pune and other hotspots in Maharashtra until May 31: Report

First Published on May 15, 2020 08:47 pm

tags #Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation #coronavirus #India #mumbai #Mumbai Cricket Association

