BMC to convert Wankhede Stadium into temporary quarantine facility: Report

Now, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will be converted into a quarantine facility in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has been directed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to hand over the stadium with immediate effect, according to a report in Sportstar.

In its letter, the BMC noted that the payment for use of the stadium will be made at appropriate rates in due course of time.

It also said that failure to comply with the directions would make the body liable for action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The report said the Wankhede stadium is being acquired by the municipal body on a temporary basis only.

Over 17,500 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city, with the death toll having breached 650.

In light of the rising number of cases in Maharashtra, especailly in certain areas including Mumbai, the state government has reportedly decided to extend the lockdown in Mumbai, Pune and other COVID-19 hotspots until May 31.