BMC seals Malad's D-Mart store for violating COVID-19 norms; directs manager to submit explanation
According to P/North ward authorities, during the investigation today, it was found that the COVID measures were being violated in the D-Mart store located at Link Road in Malad.
July 24, 2021 / 10:11 PM IST
D-Mart in Malad has been sealed for violating COVID norms, said BMC on July 24. Image source: ANI Twitter.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on July 24 sealed D-Mart in Malad for violating COVID norms as employees and customers were seen flouting social distancing.
The manager at the store has also been directed by the Assistant Commissioner of P / North ward to issue a notice for breach of rules and submit an explanation within three days as to why the license should not be revoked.
BMC officials said that D-Mart staff, especially those at the bill counter, were found without face masks and hand gloves. It was also observed that employees and customers were not following the rules of safe distance while working.
"Strict restrictions have been imposed in Mumbai to clamp the spread of COVID-19. When we visited the Malad DMart, we saw that the employees, especially those at the billing counter had not worn face masks or hand gloves," a BMC official said.
Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 413 new COVID-19 cases on July 24, Saturday, taking the total tally to 7,33,757.
611 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged earlier in the day, taking the recovery count to 7,09,809. Now, there are 5,799 active cases in the city.
City recorded 9 COVID deaths on July 24 which pushed its fatality count to 15,766 as per government's data.