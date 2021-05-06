BMC orders more drive-in COVID vaccination centres for senior citizens
These drive-in centres will be set up in big ground like- Andheri Sports Complex, Oval Maidan, Wankhede stadium, Shivaji Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, MIG Ground, Reliance Jio Garden, Ghatkopar police ground etc.
May 06, 2021 / 09:23 PM IST
Drive-in vaccination centre at Dadar, Mumbai (Image: Twitters/@mybmc)
After the success of the drive-in vaccination centre that was started in Mumbai earlier this week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up one drive in vaccination centre in each administrative zone in 24 hours.
According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, BMC's official directives stated every civic ward in the city must have one drive in vaccination centre, where 60 plus can get vaccinated. The order also stated that provision is specifically for senior citizens above 60, coming for both the shots of Covishield by appointment only. The beneficiary citizen to be vaccinated shall not self-drive and he/she shall be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle to deal with AEFI if any, according to Mumbai Mirror.
On May 4, BMC started the city's first drive-in vaccination centre where specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses in their own vehicles, officials said.
The facility has been set up in a public parking lot at the Kohinoor tower in Dadar area for inoculating people above the age of 45 years, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
After the inauguration of the facility, the first vaccine dose was administered to a beneficiary in his car at around 10 am, the official said. "The drive-in vaccination centre, set up by the BMC's G-North ward, has been started for specially-abled people aged above 45 years and senior citizens who have mobility issues," the official said, adding that the facility has seven rooms.
The BMC has set up over 135 vaccination centres across Mumbai since the inoculation drive began on January 16 this year.