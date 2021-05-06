BMC orders more drive-in COVID vaccination centres for senior citizens

Drive-in vaccination centre at Dadar, Mumbai (Image: Twitters/@mybmc)

After the success of the drive-in vaccination centre that was started in Mumbai earlier this week, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has directed all the zonal deputy municipal commissioners to set up one drive in vaccination centre in each administrative zone in 24 hours.

These drive-in centres will be set up in big ground like- Andheri Sports Complex, Oval Maidan, Wankhede stadium, Shivaji Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, MIG Ground, Reliance Jio Garden, Ghatkopar police ground etc.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, BMC's official directives stated every civic ward in the city must have one drive in vaccination centre, where 60 plus can get vaccinated. The order also stated that provision is specifically for senior citizens above 60, coming for both the shots of Covishield by appointment only. The beneficiary citizen to be vaccinated shall not self-drive and he/she shall be accompanied by an attendant or a driver in each vehicle to deal with AEFI if any, according to Mumbai Mirror.

On May 4, BMC started the city's first drive-in vaccination centre where specially-abled people and senior citizens will not have to stand in a queue and they will be administered the COVID-19 vaccine doses in their own vehicles, officials said.

The facility has been set up in a public parking lot at the Kohinoor tower in Dadar area for inoculating people above the age of 45 years, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

After the inauguration of the facility, the first vaccine dose was administered to a beneficiary in his car at around 10 am, the official said. "The drive-in vaccination centre, set up by the BMC's G-North ward, has been started for specially-abled people aged above 45 years and senior citizens who have mobility issues," the official said, adding that the facility has seven rooms.

The BMC has set up over 135 vaccination centres across Mumbai since the inoculation drive began on January 16 this year.