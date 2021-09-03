Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax gets DCGI's approval for two clinical trials: Govt

(Representative image: Reuters)

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given green light to Biological E for two clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate Corbevax, the ministry of science and technology said in an official announcement on September 3.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company received approval for Phase 3 comparator safety and immunogenicity trial in adults after a review of Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials data by a subject expert committee.

The ministry said that the DBT and BIRAC have supported Corbevax, which is an RBD protein subunit vaccine, from the preclinical stage to Phase 3 clinical studies.

The Biological E’s vaccine candidate has also received financial support assistance under COVID-19 Research Consortia through National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC.

"In addition to receiving financial assistance under Mission COVID Suraksha, this vaccine candidate has also obtained a financial support under COVID-19 Research Consortia through National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC," the official release read.

It also received approval for the Phase 2/3 study to evaluate the “safety, reactogenicity, tolerability and immunogenicity” of Corbevax in children and adolescents.

Dr Renu Swarup, secretary, the department of biotechnology (DBT), said that the department is committed to the development of safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines.

Swarup, who is also chairperson of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), said in a statement that they look forward to the clinical development of Corbevax for paediatric and adults.

On September 2, Niti Aayog member (health) Dr VK Paul said that results of Phase 3 trials of Corbevax were awaited and the company had committed to supply a significant quantity of the vaccine by the end of the year, reported news agency ANI.

“Stockpile is being produced. We should wait for the results. We hope it’ll be in the next month or two. They’ve made a broad commitment that they’ll supply a significant amount by year-end,” said Dr Paul.