Bhutan says it will get Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India: Report

On January 8, Bhutan reported its first COVID-19 death some 10 months after initially detecting the virus and managing to keep the disease under control by largely sealing off the tourism-dependent country.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 10:26 PM IST

Bhutan's Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said it will get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India.

As per Bhutan media reports, PM Tshering said that it looks like we will get the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India, ANI reported.

Bhutan has reported 767 cases of the coronavirus, having conducted a little over 300,000 tests since it detected the first infection in an American tourist last March.
