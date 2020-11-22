Bharat Biotech says its COVID-19 vaccine will have 60% efficacy

Bharat Biotech said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin will have 60 percent efficacy, CNN-News18 reported.

"We aim to achieve at least 60 percent, but it could also be more. Chances of the vaccine being less than 50 percent effective are remote, as suggested by our trial results so far," the company said, as quoted by the news channel.

Covaxin is being developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Phase 3 of the clinical trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine, which includes 26,000 volunteers, have begun across the country.

President of Quality Operations at Bharat Biotech Sai D Prasad told CNN-News18 that the World Health Organisation (WHO), United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), and India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approved a respiratory disease vaccine if it was at least 50 percent effective.

US pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna have said their vaccines have an efficacy of 95 percent and 94.5 percent, respectively.

Bharat Biotech has so far not released data from its Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials. The company aims to roll out Covaxin by mid-2021, after receiving approvals.

"If we get all the approvals after establishing strong experimental evidence and data, and efficacy and safety data in our last stage of trials, we aim to launch the vaccine in Quarter 2 of 2021," the company told CNN-News18.