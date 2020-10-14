Bharat Biotech fast-tracks Covid-19 vaccine development; company cuts phase-2 size, will seek nod for phase-3

Eyeing quick approval, Bharat Biotech is fast-tracking clinical trials of its potential coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. The company has halved the size of Phase-2 clinical trials for its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

Sources within the company told Moneycontrol that it plans to submit safety and immunogenicity data to the regulator in the coming weeks to enable it to start phase-3 as early as possible.

Immunogenicity or efficacy refers to the ability of the vaccine to provoke an immune response in an individual.

“Based on the data, the regulator will take a decision on phase-3 trials,” said a person with knowledge of the affairs of the company, on condition of anonymity.

The person cited above said the company is ready to start Covaxin Phase-3 trials to test the vaccine on about 26,000 volunteers, and hinted that the company is even ready to roll out the vaccine, should the government decide to launch an immunisation drive.

A Bharat Biotech spokesperson declined to comment.

What the rules say

As per the 2019 Clinical Trial Rules, all protocol amendments should be submitted to the DCGI in writing along with the Ethics Committee’s letter of approval.

“This is a significant change to the protocol. If they are making such a change in clinical protocol, they need to go back to the regulator and ethics committee, which gave approval,” said Dr Amar Jesani, an independent bioethics consultant.

"They cannot arbitrarily change it unless they are able to show the relevant authorities the scientific need for doing this. It should not affect science,” Jesani added.

Follow Moneycontrol's COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker here.

Crunching timelines

Bharat Biotech initiated Phase-1 and -2 trials in July. The company has submitted interim data on these trials and has sought permission to start phase-3.The subject expert committee (SEC) that reviewed the company's request has sought certain clarifications and asked the company to submit safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase II trial for consideration of Phase-3 approval.

“The plan was to do phase-1 and phase-2 parallelly, but we were told by the regulator to do them separately, so we have lost some time there,” the source cited earlier said. “There are no shortcuts. Everything is done keeping the regulator informed,” he added.

Bharat Biotech is developing its Covid vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). ICMR’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) had transferred the SARS-CoV-2 virus strain. Bharat Biotech has developed an inactivated vaccine based on the strain. The vaccine was found to have elicited an immune response during animal studies.

The company is yet to publish data related to human trials, but the source said it would publish the data once submitted to the regulator.

Currently the company has capacity to manufacture 100-200 million doses at two of its Biosafety Level (BSL)-3 facilities, in Hyderabad. It is trying to rope in partners who can increase the capacity to 1 billion doses per annum. The vaccine has to be given in two doses.

Vaccine race

Apart from Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Zydus Cadila are conducting clinical trials of their potential Covid vaccines in India. Serum Institute will be manufacturing and distributing AstraZeneca’s Covid vaccine in India, should it be approved.



The Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila vaccines are in phase-2, while Serum Institute has launched phase-2/3 trials. India has reported 7.24 million Covid-19 confirmed cases and 110,586 deaths so far. While there has been a dip in the number of cases being reported per day, the country is still reporting about 60,000 cases daily on average in October. India has reported 7.24 million Covid-19 confirmed cases and 110,586 deaths so far. While there has been a dip in the number of cases being reported per day, the country is still reporting about 60,000 cases daily on average in October.

Vaccine companies are trying to crunch timelines of clinical trials, as they race to launch a potential Covid vaccine. Vaccine development, which used to take about 5-10 years, has been compressed to 18 months because of the Covid pandemic. And companies are even looking at ways to cut this further.

The temporary pause of Johnson and Johnson's Covid vaccine due to a participant’s unexplained illness, and a similar serious adverse event (SAE) with respect to one subject in an AstraZeneca-Oxford University study in September have raised concerns.

SAEs are not uncommon in clinical trials, and the number of SAEs can reasonably be expected to increase in trials involving large numbers of participants. However, they raise concerns, especially when the vaccine development timeline is compressed, and there may not be enough time to sufficiently analyse the safety and efficacy of the drug or vaccine.