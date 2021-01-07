MARKET NEWS

Bharat Biotech completes enrolment of 25,800 volunteers for phase-3 trial of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech expects the administration of the second dose of Covaxin by February-March, said Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella.

Viswanath Pilla
January 07, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was granted restricted emegency use approval in 'clinical trial mode' on January 2.

Bharat Biotech has completed enrolment of 25,800 volunteers for its Phase-3 clinical trial of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin, it said on January 7.

"We sincerely express our gratitude to clinical trial sites, Principle Investigators and healthcare workers for their relentless support and trust in our public-private partnership vaccine discovery," said Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, in a statement.

Earlier Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said he expected the completion of the second dose by February-March. There is no efficacy data at the moment as the phase-3 trial is ongoing and is yet to hit the 146-COVID infection mark, which triggers an interim analysis to measure the efficacy of the vaccine.

Bharat Biotech is conducting India's largest Phase-3 trials to find out the efficacy of Covaxin, which was granted restricted emegency use approval in “clinical trial mode” on January 2, on the basis that the vaccine has potential to provide protection against the mutant strains of coronavirus.

The clinical trial mode means that the consent of the reciepent will be taken for the vaccine, there will be no placebo arm and the recipients will be closely monitored.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Bharat Biotech #Business #Companies #coronavirus #COVAXIN #Health #India
first published: Jan 7, 2021 04:13 pm

