Bharat Biotech begins COVID vaccine's late-stage human testing involving 26,000 volunteers

Bharat Biotech on November 16 announced the commencement of Phase-III trials of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The Phase-III trials will involve 26,000 volunteers across India, conducted in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), making it the largest-ever clinical trial conducted in India.

Trial volunteers will receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart. Participants will be randomly assigned to receive Covaxin or placebo. The trial is double-blinded, such that the investigators, the participants and the company will not be aware of who is assigned to which group.

"Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase-I and Phase-II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity data. Volunteers who wish to participate in this trial should be adults over 18 years of age," the company said in a statement.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR - National Institute of Virology (NIV) has developed the vaccine. The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility in Hyderabad with a 300-million dose capacity.

This multicentre Phase-III study is conducted at 22 clinical trial sites across India. Participating volunteers who undergo vaccination in the Phase-III trials will be monitored to detect occurrence of COVID-19 disease.

“Covaxin has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction,” said Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.