Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Best to skip kissing, advisable to wear a mask while having sex, says Canada's top doctor

A trusting relationship should first be established and partners should also consider using a mask that covers the nose and mouth, advises the doctor

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

It's best to skip kissing and advisable to wear a mask during sexual activities at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is raging across the world, Canada's lead medical doctor said while issuing a public statement on staying safe from the virus while having sex.

"Sexual health is an important part of our overall health. However, sex can be complicated in the time of Covid-19..." Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's chief public health officer said in the statement, adding that the "lowest risk sexual activity" involves "yourself alone".

However, she has advice for those who want to "engage in an in-person sexual encounter", starting with establishment of a trusting relationship and using a mask that covers nose and mouth.

"Current evidence indicates there is a very low likelihood of contracting the novel coronavirus through semen or vaginal fluids. However, even if the people involved do not have symptoms, sexual activity with new partners does increase your risk of getting or passing Covid-19 through close contact, like kissing," Tam's statement said, according to a report by CNN.

The statement also added that sexual contact should be avoided if either person is displaying COVID-19 symptoms. The statement also suggests "limiting" alcohol use to "make safe decisions".

"By taking these precautions and staying conscious of the risks we assume, Canadians can find ways to enjoy physical intimacy while safeguarding the progress we have all made containing Covid-19," the statement added.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 02:42 pm

