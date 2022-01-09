West Bengal reports all-time high of 24,287 COVID-19 cases

Representative image

West Bengal on January 9 reported an all-time high of 24,287 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, the highest since the first wave of infections in 2020.

The infections detected in the last 24 hours, were 5,485 more than yesterday's, taking the tally to 17,55,046, the health department said.

Kolkata city accounted for more than a third of Bengal's Covid infections for the day with a tally of 8,712 cases, compared to 7,337 cases on Saturday. While neighbouring North 24 Parganas with several of Kolkata's sattelite towns including Salt Lake and its infotech and commercial hub accounting for 5,053 cases against the previous day's 3,286 cases.

Other districts reporting a large number of infections during the day included the industrial districts of Howrah (1,742) and Hooghly (1,276), near Kolkata.

There were 18 Covid-19 related deaths registered here which pushed the toll to 19,901, it added.

Since Saturday, 8,213 recoveries were reported in Bengal, though the discharge rate further slipped to 94.42 percent.

The number of active cases, however, increased by another 16,056 to 78,111.

In the last 24 hours, 71,664 samples have been tested in Bengal taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,18,74,205, the bulletin stated.