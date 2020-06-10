App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 06:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Barring final year, all LLB students will be promoted to next class: Bar Council of India

The Bar Council of India has allowed final year students of 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB to appear for examinations online

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Considering the rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the Bar Council of India on Tuesday said all law students, excluding final year, will be promoted on the basis of performance of previous year’s marks and marks obtained in the internal examination of the current year.

Additionally, final-year students of 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB courses will be allowed to appear for online examinations.

The BCI, in a press release, said that after reopening, colleges/universities will conduct the end semester examination for those promoted to the next class. And in case, students fail certain exams, they will have to clear the same before they are granted the degree.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

While final-year students have been allowed to appear for exams online,  universities have been granted the liberty to adopt any other appropriate method, which can satisfy the requirements of regular examination.

"Universities may allow students to write a project report or research paper for each paper of the final year. Alternatively, they may also double the internal marks of the semester exams already held for such year," the Bar Council of India said.

The body also directed universities to maintain the highest academic standards while conducting the examinations.

It further said after reopening, universities must adhere to COVID-19 protocol and ensure that the norm of social distancing is followed on campus.

"Administration must ensure that all classrooms and examination halls are properly sanitized from time to time. The safety and health of the students should not be compromised at any cost," it said.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic 

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 06:45 pm

