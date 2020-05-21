App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aviation Ministry to cap airfares, Mumbai-Delhi flight fare likely to be under Rs 10,000

Delhi-Mumbai fares may be capped between Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000, sources said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has decided to cap airline fares to avoid a massive jump in airfares as services will resume after a ban of two months, sources told CNBC-TV18.

In its order dated May 21, the civil aviation ministry said, "Airlines should adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by the Ministry during the period of COVID- 19 pandemic."

Travel time and the route will be factored in while deciding on fares, sources told the channel.

Also read: Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

The ministry will set a band of airfare amount for a route, sources told CNBC-TV18, adding that Delhi-Mumbai fares may be capped between Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000.

However, no decision has been taken on the duration for which the capped fares will be applicable.

Air services will resume from May 25. The civil aviation ministry has also released a list of detailed guidelines for passengers.

In addition to face masks and gloves, the ministry has made registration on Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air travel.

Moreover, only those with web check-in will be allowed to enter the airport. There will be no meals onboard and cabin crew will need to be in full protective gear.

Follow Moneycontol's full coverage on coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:37 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Ministry of Civil Aviation

