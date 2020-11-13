PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 10:28 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Australian COVID-19 vaccine candidate produces antibody response in early tests

While slightly behind other candidates, the coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the University of Queensland and CSL will now begin the last stage of testing

Reuters
Representative image
Early testing of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by an Australian university and CSL has shown it to be safe and produce an antibody response, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Friday.

Pharmaceutical companies are racing to develop effective treatments for the disease amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy.

Several candidates including ones produced Pfizer and AstraZeneca are expected to imminently announce the results from last stage testing.

Pfizer said earlier this week that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine had been more than 90 percent effective based on initial trial results.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

While slightly behind other candidates, the vaccine candidate developed by the University of Queensland and CSL will now begin the last stage of testing, Hunt said.

”The vaccine is proving to be safe through phase I clinical trials and that it is proving to produce a positive antibody response,” Hunt told reporters in Queensland.

"It is doing its job. That is particularly so in the elderly, and that is an especially important outcome, given the global vulnerability to elderly around the world from COVID-19."

Should it pass those trials, Hunt said it could be ready for distribution by the third quarter of 2021.

Australia has already agreed to buy 51 million does of the University of Queensland developed candidate. Australia will also buy the AstraZeneca vaccine too should it pass last stage testing.
First Published on Nov 13, 2020 10:26 am

tags #Australia #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

