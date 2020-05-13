App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat |FM Nirmala Sitharman outlines steps to make India self-reliant

Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the nation to share details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 shared details of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She also announced initiatives that will enable India to become self-reliant.

"To build the 'Atma Nirbhar India', India has Direct Bank Transfer (DBT), Ujjawala Yojana, AWAS Yojana, Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and Ayushman Bharat. DBT reforms enabled us to put money directly into the hands of the poor. Under Ujwala Yojna, eight crore households would be provided cooking gas cylinder for three months," Sitharaman said.

Track this blog for latest updates from the FM’s press meet

Close

"The DBT scheme helped the government deliver the money directly to Jan Dhan accounts of the poor.  Rs 52,606 crore transferred to 41 crore Jan Dhan account holders under PM Garib Kalyan scheme," Sitharaman said, adding that refunds of Rs 18,000 crore made to income tax assessees, 40 lakh taxpayers benefitted.


She also spoke about other government initiatives like  PM Aawas Yojna, which seeks to provide affordable housing for the poor.


In a relief for salaried workers, Finance Minister extended EPF support of Rs 2,500 crore for another three months — June, July and August. Under this, the government will pay employee and employer contribution to EPF accounts.


EPF support was earlier announced for March, April, May under PM Garib Kalyan scheme. Over 3,67,000 organisations will benefit from this scheme.


Sitharaman also extended the income tax return assessment due date for the financial year 2019-20 from July 31 and October 31 to November 30. Additionally, tax audit date was extended from September 30 to October 31.


 Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic


Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #Finance Minister #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

Coronavirus pandemic | Maersk sees drop in global ship container demand this year

Real estate sector welcomes Centre extending timelines for project completions, registration by 6 months

Real estate sector welcomes Centre extending timelines for project completions, registration by 6 months

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.