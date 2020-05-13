App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat | E-market linkages to replace trade fairs, exhibitions: Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister said that all the receivables of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will be cleared within the next 45 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Addressing the nation on the fiscal stimulus announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman said that the e-market linkage would be provided to the MSMEs to make up for the lack of trade fairs and exhibitions.

Follow FM Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements here on our LIVE blog

The government will provide e-market facilities for MSMEs in the absence of trade fairs and exhibitions due to coronavirus curbs. Finance Minister also said that all the receivables of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) will be cleared within the next 45 days.

"Fintech will be used to enhance transaction-based lending using the data generated by the e-marketplace," Sithraman said, adding that government has been continuously monitoring settlement of dues to MSME vendors from Government and Central Public Sector Undertakings.

Moreover, the definition of MSMEs changed. Under the new definition, companies with an investment of Rs 1 crore and a turnover of Rs 5 crore will now come under micro-enterprise. Additionally, companies with an investment of up to Rs 10 crore investment and turnover of Rs 50 crore will be defined as a small enterprise. Those with Rs 20 crore investment, Rs 100 crore become a medium enterprise.

Source: PIB India Source: PIB India

Finance Minister also announced collateral-free loans worth Rs 3 lakh crore for MSMEs with turnover up to Rs 100 crore till October 31, 2020. The move is likely to benefit 45 lakh units so they can resume their businesses.

The 4-year collateral-free loans will be credit-free, with a moratorium for first 12 months, the FM said.

Follow all of our coverage on Coronavirus here

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:20 pm

tags #Coronairus #Finance Minister #India #Nirmala Sitharaman

