At least 3 COVID-19 reinfection cases identified in India: ICMR chief

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on October 13 said India has reported at least three cases of COVID-19 reinfection - two in Mumbai and one in Ahmedabad so far.

Reinfection cases are those cases where people contract the novel coronavirus for the second time after being cured.



Few reinfection cases identified in India-2 in Mumbai & 1 in Ahmedabad, so far. As per WHO, there're about 24 reinfection cases in the world. For reinfection,if it's 100 days or 90 days, it's still not decided even by WHO. However, we're taking cut-off of about 100 days: DG, ICMR pic.twitter.com/IEtecRbgO8

In a health ministry presser, Professor Balram Bhargava, Secretary, Department of Health Research, (Ministry of Health & Family Welfare), and Director General, ICMR said as per the Word Health Organisation (WHO), there are about 24 reinfection cases in the world.

In August, the University of Hong Kong scientists claimed to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19, after genetic tests showed that a 33-year-old man returning from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he was found infected with in March.

Meanwhile, a study published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal on October 13 said COVID-19 patients may experience more severe symptoms the second time they are infected, confirming it is possible to catch the potentially deadly disease more than once.

The study charts the first confirmed case of COVID-19 reinfection in the United States — the country worst hit by the pandemic — and indicates that exposure to the virus may not guarantee future immunity.

The patient, a 25-year-old Nevada man, was infected with two distinct variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, within a 48-day time frame. The second infection was more severe than the first, resulting in the patient being hospitalised with oxygen support.