you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies in Ahmedabad, Gujarat CM tweets condolences

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla had predicted the victories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter
Image: Twitter

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani confirmed the news on Twitter.

Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia also extended condolences. "Saddened to hear demise of renowned astrologer Wizard Shri Bejan Daruwalla ji due to Covid19," he tweeted.

Close

Daruwalla, known for his newspaper columns on astrology, was 90.

Apollo Hospital here confirmed that Daruwalla died during treatment.

Reports in the media suggested that Daruwalla passed away due to coronavirus infection. However, speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus. Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

According to his website, Daruwalla is known as one of the best astrologers in the US. Many well-known personalities, including Prince Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar of City Palace Udaipur and Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde have sought advice from him.

Daruwalla had predicted the victories of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Morarji Desai and Narendra Modi and, apparently, even the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on May 29, 2020 06:59 pm

tags #ahmedabad #Bejan Daruwalla

