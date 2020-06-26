Assam announces weekend lockdown in urban areas; Kamrup district to be shut down for 14 days from June 28

In light of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, a decision to impose a complete lockdown in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district in Assam has been taken. The two-week-long lockdown is set to begin at midnight on June 28, state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on June 26. Guwahati, a key urban hub in the state, falls under the Kamrup district.

Weekend lockdown (on Saturdays and Sundays) will also be enforced in the urban areas of Assam, news agency ANI reported.

Areas falling under the jurisdiction of town committees and municipalities will come under the ambit of the weekend lockdown and will continue until further notice, Sarma told ANI. He noted that medical stores will continue to remain open during the lockdown.

Sarma also said that a 12-hour night curfew will be imposed across the state from 7 pm onwards from June 26.



Guwahati, the gateway to the northeast region, has reported 762 coronavirus cases since June 15, and 677 of them have no travel history, though many had come in contact with those returned to the state from outside, news agency PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Assam has emerged as one of the worst-affected states in the northeast, with over 6,600 cases of COVID-19 recorded already. This comes at a time when the country's coronavirus case tally soared to 4.9 lakh cases this morning after the largest single-day spike of over 17,000 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours.