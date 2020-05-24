The Civil Aviation Ministry on May 20 announced the resumption of domestic flight services in a calibrated manner from May 25. Following the announcement, several states, in a bid to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases, mandated quarantine.

Although the Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, has said that mandating quarantine for air passengers is not necessary, several states have said that flyers returning to the respective states will have to undergo mandatory institutional or home quarantine.

Here is a full list of states that have made quarantine compulsory:

Karnataka

The Karnataka government on May 22 said that flyers from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will be kept in institutional quarantine for seven days. After the returnees test negative for the disease in pool testing, they will be sent for home quarantine for another seven days, it added.

Moreover, the returnees from other states will be asked to follow 14 days of home quarantine.

Assam

The Assam government has made it mandatory for all air passengers to stay in quarantine for 14 days. However, the 14-day period may be equally distributed between government/institutional quarantine and home quarantine.

Goa

In addition to testing all incoming passengers, Goa has mandated home quarantine for domestic flyers and institutional quarantine for international flyers.

Kerala

Those travelling to Kerala will be home quarantined for 14 days. If any of them show symptoms of novel coronavirus then they will be immediately sent to a hospital.

Delhi

All returnees will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day paid quarantine facility even if one doesn't show symptoms of coronavirus. Although earlier the government had allowed home quarantine for asymptomatic passengers, they soon revised the guidelines to mitigate any undue risk.

Mizoram

Passengers flying to Mizoram will have to obtain prior permission from the state government for air travel. They also have to undergo a COVID-19 test and mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir government will require incoming passengers by road, rail and air to undergo a COVID-19 test and put in administrative quarantine till the test result is negative, in which case, they will be released for home quarantine. If found positive, they will be sent to COVID-19 hospital for treatment.

Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on May 23 said all those coming to the state, whether on domestic flights or trains or buses, will have to compulsorily undergo home quarantine for 14 days. Those found symptomatic would be put in institutional quarantine, while others would have to undergo mandatory two-week home quarantine.

West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said people returning to the state will have to home quarantine for 14 days but urged them to cooperate with the government and follow the protocols.

Manipur

People returning to Manipur from various parts of the country and abroad will have to undergo mandatory quarantine, failing which they will be arrested and put xfmah jail, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said. He said returnees testing negative for the novel coronavirus will be allowed to be home quarantined.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on May 23 called for a mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine for air travellers upon arrival.

"14-day quarantine for passengers only at state-operated or paid

quarantine facilities will be made mandatory," the CM said.

Himachal Pradesh

The administration has said only persons with valid address proof of Himachal Pradesh should book air tickets and the flyer will have to obtain a district entry-pass.

"HP residents coming from red zone areas and those with ILI symptoms shall be put in institutional quarantine. Non-residents/Tourists shall not be allowed entry. They shall immediately be put in institutional quarantine before sending them back on their own expenses," DC Kangra Rakesh Prajapati said.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Both state governments have prescribed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people returning via any means of transport.

In a bid to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, the central government had suspended all passenger flights services since March 25.

(With PTI inputs)

