As COVID-19 cases surge, states reimpose curbs; check the new rules and restrictions in Delhi, Ahmedabad, other cities

With a surge in the COVID-19 cases in some cities, several states have re-imposed restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. While Haryana has reimposed night curfew, the Rajasthan government has decided to impose restrictions in Jaipur under Section 144 of CrPC, which will remain effective till December 20.

Here is the list of states/cities which have announced new rules or restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19:

Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government has increased the penalty for not wearing masks in public places from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. However, it has not announced any night curfew or restrictions on movement.

Himachal Pradesh: The Shimla district administration in Himachal Pradesh on November 21 issued its own guidelines for social, academic, sports, religious, and other types of gatherings. As per the restrictions, a maximum of 50 percent of hall capacity would be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons, in closed spaces.

The administration has advised people over 60 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women, and children below 10 years to stay at home, among other guidelines.

Rajasthan/UP: While the Rajasthan government has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 in 33 districts, the Uttar Pradesh government sounded an alert and appealed to the people to remain indoors.

Maharashtra: In Maharashtra, the state government has allowed schools for classes 9-12 to reopen from November 23. However, the local administrations in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel have ordered all schools to remain shut till December 31, citing the possibility of COVID-19's second wave. The state government is also planning to suspend flights and trains to and from Delhi.