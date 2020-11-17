New COVID restrictions in Delhi as cases rise; only 50 guests allowed at weddings, some markets to be shut down

Delhi government may shut markets not following COVID-19 guidelines in the wake spike in the number of infections, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on November 17.

A proposal in this regard, the chief minister said, will be sent for approval to the Centre.

The government has also rolled back its decision allowing the gathering of 200 people in weddings restricting the number of guests to 50.

"Since cases are rising in Delhi, we are sending a general proposal to Central Government, that if required, Delhi government can implement shutting down those markets where norms are not being followed and they are becoming a local COVID-19 hotspot, for a few days," Kerjwal said in a virtual press conference.

The Capital is witnessing another wave of spike in COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks. As many as 3,797 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of cases to 4,89,202, the government said on November 16. With 99 deaths being reported in a day, the toll due to the disease reached 7,713. As many as 3,560 people recovered in 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,41,361.

“When Corona situation improved in Delhi a few weeks ago, number of people attending a wedding was increased to 200, according to Center's guidelines. Now it's being withdrawn and only 50 people will be allowed. The decision has been sent for LG's approval,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier Delhi's health minister Satyendra Jain has denied any chances of imposing fresh lockdown restrictions in the Capital owing to the spurt in the cases.

The CM thanked Central government for helping Delhi people by increasing 750 ICU beds “All governments and agencies have doubled their efforts to control COVID-19 but it can't be done till people take precautions. I appeal all to wear masks and follow social distancing,” he said.