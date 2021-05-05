MARKET NEWS

App shows Delhi hospital has oxygen for 999 days, official clarifies stock can last till midnight

The column against the private healthcare facility showed it had oxygen stock left for "999 days and 23 hours" at 10:23 am.

May 05, 2021 / 04:21 PM IST
(Image: AP)

The city government's Delhi Corona app on Wednesday showed the National Heart Institute in East of Kailash has medical oxygen reserves for close to 1,000 days. The column against the private healthcare facility showed it had oxygen stock left for "999 days and 23 hours" at 10:23 am.

However, when inquired, an official of the hospital said they had 952 cubic meters of oxygen left at 2:45 pm. "The stock can last up to midnight. A refill is scheduled around 11 pm," he said. The 'Delhi Corona' app, which provides information on beds and ventilators at hospitals in the city, on Wednesday started showing the oxygen availability status of these facilities.

Delhi hospitals have been struggling with a shortage in the supply of the life-saving gas amid a spurt in coronavirus cases.
