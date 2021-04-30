Apollo, Max hospitals confirm vaccine rollout for 18-44 age group beneficiaries from May 1

Representative image.

Apollo Hospital and Max Hospital confirmed on April 30 that they will start vaccinating beneficiaries aged 18 to 44 years from May 1 at all their centres across the country, reported NDTV.

Covishield shots will be available at Apollo, the hospital authorities have said.

Addressing the media, the Apollo group said: “Realising the criticality of vaccinating the citizens to mitigate the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Apollo Hospitals has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the government directive.”

From May 1, 2021, the third phase of India’s coronavirus vaccination drive is beginning, under which all persons aged above 18 will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, several states have announced that they will not be able to start vaccinating all persons aged above 18 years due to a shortage of vaccine supply.

While the Centre will continue vaccinating those aged above 45 years, those aged between 18 and 44 years will have to wait for free vaccination for now. They can visit private vaccination centres and get the COVID-19 vaccine jab after registering through CoWin app.

Under the new vaccine pricing regime, COVID-19 vaccines are being sold to private hospitals for up to Rs 1,200 per dose. While the Serum Institute of India, which is manufacturing Covishield will be selling their vaccine candidate to private centres for Rs 600, Bharat Biotech has set a price of Rs 1,200 for private hospitals looking to procure Covaxin.