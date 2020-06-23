App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Andhra Pradesh CM directs officials to screen all households in state within 90 days

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to create awareness among people at ground level and erect hoardings regarding the same

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to screen all families in the state and take samples for COVID-19 testing wherever necessary. Around 104 ambulances have been deployed to carry out this exercise.

"People suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and other chronic ailments should also be addressed and the 104 ambulances should carry adequate equipment and medicines," Reddy told officials. As per a News18 report, the Chief Minister has told officials to adopt a separate strategy for urban areas and urban health clinics.

The officials, meanwhile, informed Reddy that fatality rate due to COVID-19 is declining. "At present, more than 24,000 tests were being conducted every day and preference is being given to people above 60 years of age and those suffering from chronic ailments," an official added.

Track this LIVE blog for updates on coronavirus pandemic

related news

"Preference is also being given to those in containment zones and high-risk areas. In industrial areas, trade centres, temples, market yards and other categories, tests are being carried out randomly," officials said.

Reddy also directed officials to create awareness among people at ground level and erect hoarding regarding the same. Details of whom to contact in case of any query on COVID-19 should be displayed at all village secretariats, the CM added.

Eight patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the highest in a day, taking the toll to 119 on June 23, the state government said. As many as 462 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 9,834.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 08:38 pm

tags #Andhra Pradesh #coronavirus #India

