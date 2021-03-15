Amid COVID-19 surge, PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with CMs on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the virtual meet. (File image).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers on March 17 to review the COVID-19 situation in the country, reports said on March 15.

The virtual meeting between Modi and the CMs of all states comes amid a constant surge in the number of coronavirus cases in India.

According to the update issued by the Union health ministry on March 15, a per-day increase of 26,291 new cases was registered in the country.

The officials have raised concerns over the situation in Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. The five states cumulatively account for 78.41 percent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

"Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21 percent of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792, while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases," the health ministry said.

India’s total active caseload has reached 2,19,262. A month ago, the country had succeeded in bringing down the active caseload to as low as 1.35 lakh.

Maharashtra, which is the highest contributor to the per-day spike in COVID-19 cases, is considering the option of imposing a state-wide lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has mandated the municipal bodies to decide on tightening of curbs, depending on the local virus outbreak.

The Prime Minister's meeting with CMs is also likely to be aimed at reviewing the pace of vaccination. The country has so far administered around 3.15 crore doses of the vaccine.

The states and the Union territories have been asked to dispel the rumours surrounding vaccination, and encourage the eligible beneficiaries to register themselves for the vaccine shots. A large-scale coverage in the immunisation drive is expected to expedite the country's return towards normalcy.