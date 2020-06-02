AIIMS doctor who alleged quality issues with India-made N95 masks receives show cause notice

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 1 issued a show cause notice to senior resident doctor over his tweet alleging quality and standard issues of N95 masks manufactured in India.

There are major quality and standardisation issue with India made

N95

."

Dr Rajkumar Srinivas, a senior resident doctor at AIIMS' Psychiatry Department, in a tweet on May 25 had questioned the veracity of the statistics related to N95 masks released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Dismissing the statistics as 'a lie', Dr Srinivas had said, "

Following this, he was served with a show cause notice by the medical institute on June 1. He has been asked to provide a response to the same by June 3, failing which he may have to face disciplinary action.

The notice issued by the registrar of AIIMS said, "At a time when the nation is fighting against a pandemic, unsubstantiated statements such as these can damage the morale of frontline healthcare workers, leading them to doubt the protection available to them. Dr Srinivas has provided no evidence to support his claims, and despite access to institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal, has chosen to voice his claim on a public platform and sought media visibility to malign institutions."

Dr Srinivas, who also held the post of general secretary of AIIMS' Resident Doctors' Association (RDA), was reportedly expelled from the position last week.





