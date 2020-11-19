Ahmedabad reimposes 9 pm-6 am night curfew as COVID-19 cases spike



Do not go by 'sentiments' it doesn't help in fighting #coronavirus . Take care mumbai . Note : Curfew imposed in Ahmedabad again - from 9pm to 6 am tomorrow till further orders.#COVID19

— Sahil Joshi (@sahiljoshii) November 19, 2020

In view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Ahmedabad administration has decided to reimpose night curfew in the city. Starting November 19, a night curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad from 9 pm to 6 am. The nine hour curfew will be in place daily until further notice.

Diwali celebrations and other festivities have resulted in increased number of COVID-19 cases being reported daily in several cities as people stepped out of their homes in large numbers and many were caught flouting COVID-19 norms too.

Gujarat itself is reportedly in the midst of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a report by The Hindu, Dr Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment, has assured that there would not be another lockdown in the city. He said: “These are just rumours and the administration does not have plans to impose another lockdown in Ahmedabad.”

However, the civic body is preparing for all eventualities and has ramped up testing accordingly by setting up 200 centres at every 2 km radius. Over 1,500 mobile vans have also been stationed at different locations in the city. As on November 18, 2,848 beds in government and private hospitals are vacant and available for critical coronavirus patients.

Earlier, in September, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation had imposed night curfew in 27 areas of the city.