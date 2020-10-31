Ahead of election, US sees record surge in COVID-19 cases

The US reported more than 94,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 30, recording its highest single-day spike for the second consecutive day.

The surge in COVID-19 cases pushed the country's tally past the nine million (90 lakh) mark, just days before the US Presidential Election on November 3.

On October 29, the US had recorded 91,000 COVID-19 cases. The country has so far reported more than 2,30,000 deaths during the pandemic.

According to an AFP report, the pattern of the pandemic so far shows that hospitalisations usually begin to rise several weeks after infections, and deaths a few weeks after that.

For months public health officials have been warning of a surge in cases as cooler fall weather settles over the US, driving more people indoors.

As the weather changes, New York and other parts of the northeast, which were the epicenter of the US outbreak in the spring but largely controlled the virus over the summer, were reporting a worrying rise.

Some epidemiologists believe that COVID-19 spreads more easily in drier, cool air, AFP reported.

Less than a week before the election, US President Donald Trump was battling to hold on to the White House against challenger Joe Biden, who has slammed the president's virus response.

"It is as severe an indictment of a president's record as one can possibly imagine, and it is utterly disqualifying," Biden said on October 30.

Trump downplays the virus even as the toll has been accelerating once more, holding a slew of rallies with little social distancing or mask use.

He has repeatedly told supporters that the country is "rounding the curve" on COVID infections.

But Americans, wary of crowded polling booths on Election Day as the virus spreads, are voting early in record numbers.

(With inputs from AFP)