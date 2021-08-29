After reporting over 30K cases 4 days running, Kerala records 29,836 fresh infections

(Representative image: Reuters)

After reporting over 30,000 cases for four consecutive days, Kerala on Sunday recorded 29,836 fresh infections which pushed the total infection count in the state to 40,07,408.

The test positivity rate rose closer to 20 per cent and with 75 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 20,541, a state government release said.

As many as 22,088 people have been cured of the infection since Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 37,73,754 and the number of active cases to 2,12,566, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,51,670 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 19.67 per cent. So far, 3,12,75,313 crore samples have been tested, it said.

Among districts, Thrissur recorded the highest with 3,965 cases followed by Kozhikode (3,548), Malappuram (3,190), Ernakulam (3,178), Palakkad (2,816), Kollam (2,266), Thiruvananthapuram (2,150), Kottayam (1,830), Kannur (1,753), Alappuzha (1,498), Pathanamthitta (1,178), Wayanad (1,002) and Idukki 962.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Of the new cases, 98 were health workers, 229 from outside the state and 28,372 infected through contact, with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,137 cases, the release said.

There are currently 5,33,817 people under surveillance in various districts.

Of these, 5,03,762 are in home or institutional quarantine and 30,055 in hospitals.