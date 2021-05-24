After Black & White Fungus, Yellow Fungus case detected: All you need to know about symptoms, causes

India's second wave of COVID-19 saw the rise of fungal infections like Black Fungus & White Fungus. Adding to that list of dreaded diseases is now Yellow Fungus. (Representative Image)
India's second wave of COVID-19 saw the rise of fungal infections like Black Fungus & White Fungus. Adding to that list of dreaded diseases is now Yellow Fungus, whose first case was reported in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Dr BP Tyagi, the ENT specialist told news agency ANI, that the patient has contracted three types of Fungus- Yellow, Black & White. He also said that yellow fungus is generally found in reptiles; however, this is the first time he is seeing it in humans.
Here's everything we know so far:What is it?
Fundamentally a fungal infection, however unlike the other two infections, the yellow fungus could be much scarier because of the manner in which it affects the body's internal organs, according to a The Times of India report.
The yellow fungus starts off internally, causes pus leakage, slow healing of wounds, and, in serious cases, can also cause devastating symptoms such as organ failure and acute necrosis. Therefore, it remains critical that patients seek help for their infection as soon as they start observing symptoms. What are the symptoms?
Lethargy, low appetite, or no appetite at all and weight loss are some of the most reported symptoms. In serious cases, leakage of pus and slow healing of the open wound, slow healing of all wounds, malnutrition and organ failure and sunken eyes due to eventual necrosis can also be observed.What is the cause?
Most fungal infections develop due to unsanitary conditions- poor hygiene, contaminated resources (including food), or overuse of steroids, antibacterial medications or poor oxygen use. Patients coping with comorbidities or using immunity-suppressing medications continue to be at a greater risk for catching the infection. Excess humidity could also be a contributing factor for the growth of the infection, reported DNA.What is the treatment?
According to the doctor BP Tyagi, there is no reference in any journal about this. However at this point, Amphotericin B can be used, however, it will take time to heal the wound as compared to White & Black fungi.Disclaimer: The above information is collated from available sources. Please consult your treating physician for all details.