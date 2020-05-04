A UV disinfection tower - DRDO's latest innovation - to tackle COVID-19: Report

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has introduced another potential weapon in the battle against coronavirus-- an ultraviolet disinfection tower, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Officials told HT that the UV tower can be put to use to sanitise high-risk areas that see a relatively higher number of people. The chemical-free disinfection technique can thus be used to make offices, malls, airports factories and other such areas virus-free.

DRDO's Delhi based laboratory Laser Science and Technology Centre (Lastec) has come up with the innovation, which has been named UV Blaster. The report noted that the blaster can sanitise an area of around 400 square feet in about 30 minutes. What's more, it can be used remotely, by linking it to devices like phones and laptops via Wi-Fi.

The DRDO has been involved in coming up with low-cost, effective tech solutions to assist in the country's fight against COVID-19. Earlier this month, the agency designed Atulya, a microwave steriliser that helps in disintegrate the virus by differential heating in the range of 56 to 60 Celsius temperatures. The steriliser can be operated in portable or fixed installations.