App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : May 04, 2020 08:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A UV disinfection tower - DRDO's latest innovation - to tackle COVID-19: Report

DRDO's Delhi based laboratory Laser Science and Technology Centre (Lastec) has come up with the innovation, which has been named UV Blaster.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has introduced another potential weapon in the battle against coronavirus-- an ultraviolet disinfection tower, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Officials told HT that the UV tower can be put to use to sanitise high-risk areas that see a relatively higher number of people. The chemical-free disinfection technique can thus be used to make offices, malls, airports factories and other such areas virus-free.

Track this blog for LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Close

DRDO's Delhi based laboratory Laser Science and Technology Centre (Lastec) has come up with the innovation, which has been named UV Blaster. The report noted that the blaster can sanitise an area of around 400 square feet in about 30 minutes. What's more, it can be used remotely, by linking it to devices like phones and laptops via Wi-Fi.

related news

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: How Maharashtra's Wardha has managed to remain in green zone, despite being surrounded by affected districts

The DRDO has been involved in coming up with low-cost, effective tech solutions to assist in the country's fight against COVID-19. Earlier this month, the agency designed Atulya, a microwave steriliser that helps in disintegrate the virus by differential heating in the range of 56 to 60 Celsius temperatures. The steriliser can be operated in portable or fixed installations.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 4, 2020 08:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #Defence Research and Development Organisation #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Business Insight | COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: All questions answered in 6 minutes

Business Insight | COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: All questions answered in 6 minutes

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Construction to resume in some projects across Noida, Greater Noida from May 5

Coronavirus lockdown 3.0 | Construction to resume in some projects across Noida, Greater Noida from May 5

Coronavirus lockdown | Stone pelting in Gujarat as migrant workers clash with police

Coronavirus lockdown | Stone pelting in Gujarat as migrant workers clash with police

most popular

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

PE giant Silver Lake buys stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 5,655.75 crore, at higher valuation than Facebook deal

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Sell in May and go Away? 10-year data suggests otherwise

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.