85% of fresh COVID-19 cases in Haryana are from Gurugram alone

Gurugram reported 397 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, accounting for about 85 per cent of all fresh infections in Haryana, according to the state health bulletin. The state logged a total of 470 new coronavirus infections on the day as the upswing in the number of new cases continued in Gurugram and Faridabad, both NCR districts.

In view of this rising trend, the Haryana government recently made the wearing of face masks mandatory in four districts falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) — Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar. According to the latest bulletin, Faridabad has logged 49 new Covid cases.

Of the remaining 20 districts in the state, 24 cases were detected in 11 districts, while nine reported zero new infections. As of now, of the 1,828 active cases of the viral disease in the state, 1,305 are from Gurugram and 418 from Faridabad.

Gurugram's COVID-19 positivity rate has jumped from 5.97 per cent on April 18 to 10.25 per cent on April 25. Of the 417 Covid cases reported in Haryana on Sunday, 331 were from Gurugram and 72 from Faridabad.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

"Amid the recent surge in the number of infections, Haryana is making preparations coupled with aggressive surveillance, stringent containment, swift contact-tracing and focused clinical management, along with proactive information, education and communication activities," Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Monday. Kaushal was speaking at a meeting held through video conference and chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to review the COVID-19 situation and preparedness in Delhi and the National Capital Region, a Haryana government statement said.

The chief secretary informed that strategies are being formulated to declare micro-containment zones and increase the daily testing capacity in some districts, including Gurugram, which have seen a significant jump in positivity rates.