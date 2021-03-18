75% in favour of COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18: LocalCircles Survey

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was expanded on March 1 to include senior citizens, and those aged 45-59 who have co-mobordities. (Image: AP)

Around 75 percent of participants in the study are in favour of the government opening vaccination for all above 18, a survey by community social platform LocalCircles found. People are in favour of the Centre permitting private labs and hospitals to vaccinate in after-hours through appointment or walk-in.

The survey received approximately 19,000 responses from citizens located in 281 districts of India. Around 68 percent of the respondents were men while 32 percent were women. About 46 percent respondents were from tier 1, 29 percent from tier 2 and 25 percent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.

The survey also pointed out that 30 percent participants complained about people who are not eligible are getting false-certifications from healthcare professionals to qualify as people with comorbidities above 45 years.

About 5 percent of participants said the leftover doses were administered to those using influence or providing monetary gratification.

Participants suggested that opening up of vaccination on walk-in and appointment basis at private hospitals and labs after 6 pm will lead to faster vaccination of the population and put an end to the malpractices.

The survey was conducted via LocalCircles platform, and all participants are validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey.

On March 1, the government expanded the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive to include all citizens above the age of 60 and those over age 45 with comorbidities.

Earlier it was inoculating healthcare and frontline workers. So far 3.7 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given to people.