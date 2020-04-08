73% of Americans take a toll on family income due to COVID-19: Poll

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the family income of 73 percent of the Americans, with nearly half reporting they would be without any income at all if they are unable to work due to the outbreak.

A survey conducted by the Financial Times and the Peter G Peterson Foundation found that the outbreak has affected the family incomes of nearly three-quarters of the Americans, with some 24 percent saying their household income had been cut “very significantly”.

The poll conducted between March 24 and March 29 also found that about 48 percent of the Americans fear they would lose pay if they were unable to work or fell sick.

The finding of the poll comes days after the Bureau of Labor Statistics in the US reported that about 701,000 Americans lost their jobs in March.

It was the first time the economy lost jobs in a month since September 2010, and the worst month for American jobs since the depths of the Great Recession in March 2009.

The unemployment rate jumped from a 50-year low of 3.5 percent to 4.4 percent, highest since August 2017, the Labor Department said. It is also the sharpest monthly rise in unemployment in the US since January 1975.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the US hard. The country has seen a significant rise in cases in the last month, and New York has now become the epicentre of the outbreak.

The Trump administration has predicted that more than 100,000 and up to 240,000 Americans could die due to COVID-19.

As of April 8, there were at least 4,00,540 confirmed cases, including more than 12,857 deaths, in the US. Globally, there are more than 1.4 million cases and 82,083 deaths.