69% Indians still hesitant to take COVID-19 vaccine, reveals LocalCircles survey

The DCGI has approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in India.

At a time when India is barely a week away from rolling out its coronavirus vaccination drive, a survey has revealed that 69 percent Indians are hesitant about getting vaccine shots.

A survey conducted by ‘LocalCircles’ in January has concluded that most Indians do not wish to rush the process. They are hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Only 26 percent respondents (out of a total of 8,723) have said that they would want to get vaccinated as soon as the COVID-19 vaccination drive begins, regardless of whether it is through a government channel or private. Another five percent of the respondents have said that healthcare and frontline workers must have the first access to the COVID-19 vaccines and that they are ready to wait for their turn as per government norms.

Surveys conducted earlier in the months of November and December also highlighted a general hesitance when it came to getting vaccine shots. The sentiment has remained unchanged even though two vaccines have been approved for emergency use in India.

The Drugs controller General of India (DCGI) announced the approval of two vaccines last week -- Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield manufactured by Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin – for restricted emergency use. And the Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan announced on January 5 that the government will likely be ready to roll out the COVID-19 vaccines by January 3.

The DGCI has said that the Bharat Biotech coronavirus vaccine is safe to be administered to children aged 12 years and above. However, when the Local Circles questioned 10,468 guardians if they would let their children/ grandchildren get vaccinated against COVID-19, only 26 percent approved of it. This 26 percent of the respondents were ready to get the children get vaccinated before school session begins in 2021. Fifty-six percent respondents said they will “wait three months or more and then consider based on data or findings” and another 12 percent just said “no”.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show