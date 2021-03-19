3,062 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, new high since pandemic began

File image: Commuters at a railway station in Mumbai (Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

Mumbai reported the highest spike of 3,062 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its caseload to 3,55,897, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. With 10 deaths since Thursday evening, the death toll increased to 11,565.

The day before too the city had set a new record of daily cases at 2,877, but on Friday new cases crossed the 3,000-mark.

The city has recorded ten or more deaths in a day thrice this year. On January 5 and January 21, the city had reported 11 and 10 fatalities, respectively.

Maharashtra recorded 25,681 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year, a health official said. The caseload in the state crossed the 24 lakh-mark to rise to 24,22,021. With 70 fatalities, death toll reached 53,208, the official said.