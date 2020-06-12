App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 10:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

During a surprise inspection, officials found that around 200 workers were working in a closed space and no social distancing was being practised.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After 16 diamond polishers tested positive for novel coronavirus, Surat Municipal Corporation officials conducted surprise checks in eight diamond factories and fined three of them for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

After noticing a spike in the number of positive patients from the Katargam zone area, district administration found that most of them were working in diamond factories. On June 9, out of a total 20 positive patients from Katargam zone, five turned out to be diamond workers. The next day, of the 22 patients, 11 were working in diamond factories, The Indian Express reported.

Amrut Gems, Bhagwati Gems and Shreejee Diamonds have been fined for violating coronavirus guidelines.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

"Amrut Gems was issued a penalty notice of Rs 20,000. It was found that no social distancing was being followed. Around 200 workers were working in the factory. Moreover, masks were also not worn by workers. The company also failed to arrange sanitisers," said Katargam Zone Executive Engineer RM Gamit.

“Similar violations were found in other two factories. They, too, were fined Rs 20,000 each," Gamit said, adding that all three factory owners have given undertakings that the guidelines will be followed in future.

Katargam Zone head DM Patel also called a meeting with 30 diamond factory owners. “The factory owners have agreed to follow the guidelines. Surprise checks will be conducted regularly," Patel said after the meeting.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 22,562 as the state reported 495 cases in the last 24 hours. During the same period, as many as 31 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,416.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 10:10 pm

tags #coronavirus #Gujarat

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

Pakistan forecasts fiscal deficit of 7% of GDP in FY21 as coronavirus bites

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

France looks to insure businesses for future pandemics

Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns

Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.