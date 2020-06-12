3 diamond factory owners in Surat penalised for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

After 16 diamond polishers tested positive for novel coronavirus, Surat Municipal Corporation officials conducted surprise checks in eight diamond factories and fined three of them for flouting COVID-19 protocols.

After noticing a spike in the number of positive patients from the Katargam zone area, district administration found that most of them were working in diamond factories. On June 9, out of a total 20 positive patients from Katargam zone, five turned out to be diamond workers. The next day, of the 22 patients, 11 were working in diamond factories, The Indian Express reported.

Amrut Gems, Bhagwati Gems and Shreejee Diamonds have been fined for violating coronavirus guidelines.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

"Amrut Gems was issued a penalty notice of Rs 20,000. It was found that no social distancing was being followed. Around 200 workers were working in the factory. Moreover, masks were also not worn by workers. The company also failed to arrange sanitisers," said Katargam Zone Executive Engineer RM Gamit.

“Similar violations were found in other two factories. They, too, were fined Rs 20,000 each," Gamit said, adding that all three factory owners have given undertakings that the guidelines will be followed in future.

Katargam Zone head DM Patel also called a meeting with 30 diamond factory owners. “The factory owners have agreed to follow the guidelines. Surprise checks will be conducted regularly," Patel said after the meeting.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Gujarat jumped to 22,562 as the state reported 495 cases in the last 24 hours. During the same period, as many as 31 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll due to the virus to 1,416.