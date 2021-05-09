2-DG | DRDO's anti-COVID oral drug likely to be available within a month, says scientist

A resident doctor treating patients suffering from COVID-19, writes down notes during his 27-hour shift at Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi on May 1, 2021. (Image: Reuters/Danish Siddiqui)

Recently approved anti-COVID oral drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which will help patients recover faster is expected to be made available to patients in a month's time, Dr Sudhir Chandna, a scientist at Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), said on May 9.

Speaking about the drug, the DRDO had said that it would help neutralise most of the COVID-19 symptoms and will prevent the growth of the virus inside the body. Regarding the availability of the drug, Chandana told News18 that the team is working on making it available by next month.

"Our Industry partner is Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. We are working and trying together to expedite manufacturing. In a few weeks or within a month time, the medicine will be available for the patients," he said.

INMAS developed the anti-COVID-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose. The institute worked in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission for the emergency use of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) as an adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 cases.

According to the government, the clinical trials have shown that a significantly higher proportion of patients administered with the 2-DG drug "became free from supplemental oxygen dependence" by the third day of their treatment, in comparison to those who were not administered with the drug.

This indicated an "early relief from oxygen therapy/dependence", the Ministry of Defence noted in its statement.

The clinical trials established that a higher proportion of those administered with the DRDO-developed drug "improved symptomatically" by the third day of their treatment, as compared to those provided the standard treatment.