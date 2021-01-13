16.5 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed among states based on healthcare worker database: Health ministry

Source: Reuters

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on January 13 that the full initial procurement of 16.5 crore doses on COVID-19 vaccines (Covaxin and Covishield) has been distributed among all states and Union territories in proportion of their healthcare worker database.

"Therefore, there is no question of discrimination against any State in allocation of vaccine doses," the ministry said.

Allaying concerns of supply shortage, the Health Ministry said: “This is the initial lot of supply of vaccine doses and would be continuously replenished in the weeks to come. Therefore, any apprehension being expressed on account of deficient supply is totally baseless and unfounded.”

The Centre reminded states that they are to organize vaccination drives after keeping aside 10 percent as reserve/wastage doses at an average rate of 100 vaccinations/session per day.

“Therefore, any undue haste on the parts of states to organise unreasonable numbers of vaccination per site per day is not advised,” the ministry added.

All states and UTs have also been advised to increase the number of vaccination sites that would be operational on a daily basis to accommodate more beneficiaries as the vaccination process in the country stabilises.