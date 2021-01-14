MARKET NEWS

109 people test positive for UK variant of coronavirus in India so far

All these people have been kept in single room isolation in designated healthcare facilities by respective state governments, the health ministry had said earlier.

PTI
January 14, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST

The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the country has climbed to 109, the Union Health Ministry said on January 14. "The total number of persons found infected with the new UK variant genome stands at 109 today," the ministry said.

Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travelers, family contacts, and others. Genome sequencing on other specimens is going on, the ministry said.

The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing, and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs.

The presence of the new UK variant has already been reported by several countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon, and Singapore.
PTI
first published: Jan 14, 2021 08:08 pm

