1,000 doses of Covishield vaccine found 'frozen' in Assam, probe ordered

Both the vaccines approved in India, Covishield and Covaxin, are required to be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degree celsius. (Representative image: Reuters)

A total of 1,000 vaccine doses were found "frozen" in Cachar district of Assam, which compelled the State Health Department to launch a probe.

The case was reported at Silchar Medical College College Hospital (SMCH), one of the premier medical facilities based in the Barak Valley region.

The 100 vials which were found frozen cumulatively contained 1,000 doses of Covishield, the vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India.

Both the vaccines approved in India, Covishield and Covaxin, are required to be stored at a temperature of 2-8 degree celsius. The frozen vials at SMCH were allegedly stored at sub-zero temperature.

The Health Department officials have sent the frozen vaccine doses to a lab to ascertain their efficacy.

"The exact reason for that would be known only after a thorough probe, which has been ordered," Hindustan Times quoted Munindra Nath Ngatey, director, health services, as saying. Action could be taken against officials found negligent, he added.

Assam is set to receive a total of 380,000 doses, which would be used to inoculate 190,000 front-line workers of the state.

Till January 18, the health department had recorded the vaccination of 5,542 front-line workers. The turnout for vaccination has been hit due to a protest by a section of ASHA workers.

The Sadou Asom Asha Karmi Santha, which represents nearly 20,000 ASHA workers in the state, has demanded a hike in their wages, before receiving the vaccine shots.