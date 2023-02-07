 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zoom to shed about 1,300 jobs as pandemic-fueled demand slows

Reuters
Feb 08, 2023 / 12:21 AM IST

Announcing the layoffs, Chief Executive Eric Yuan also said that he will take a salary cut of 98% for the coming fiscal year, foregoing his fiscal 2023 corporate bonus.

Zoom Video Communications said in blog post it will lay off about 1,300 jobs

Zoom Video Communications said on Tuesday it would cut 15% of its workforce, or about 1,300 jobs, and trim base pay for its executive leadership as pandemic-fueled demand for the company's video conferencing services slows.

Shares of the company rose about 9% on the news, after declining 63% last year.

"We worked tirelessly... but we also made mistakes. We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities," the top boss said.