 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewscompanies

Wockhardt's former official settles insider trading case with Sebi; pays Rs 27 lakh as settlement charges

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Vijay Khetan, who was the compliance officer of Wockhardt, paid Rs 27.06 lakh towards the settlement charges to the capital markets regulator, Sebi said in an order.

The Sebi order came after Vijay Khetan, , who was the compliance officer of Wockhardt, proposed to settle the pending proceedings through a settlement order.

A former official of drug maker Wockhardt on Thursday settled with Sebi a case pertaining to alleged non-disclosure of adverse observations made by the USFDA about the company's manufacturing facility to the exchanges in 2013.

Vijay Khetan, who was the compliance officer of Wockhardt, paid Rs 27.06 lakh towards the settlement charges to the capital markets regulator for the alleged violations of insider trading rules, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in an order.

The order came after Khetan proposed to settle the pending proceedings through a settlement order.

Sebi, through a show cause notice in September 2022, alleged that Khetan, being the compliance officer of Wockhardt at the relevant point of the time, had failed to ensure disclosure of price sensitive information immediately to stock exchanges. Therefore, he allegedly violated the code of conduct specified under the insider trading rules, as per the show cause notice.