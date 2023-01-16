 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Google India follow same regime as in Europe with regard to pre-installed apps in Android phones, asks SC

Jan 16, 2023 / 08:59 PM IST

The top court was hearing a plea of the US tech giant against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.

In October, the CCI imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for abusing its position in various markets in relation to Android mobiles

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Google India, locked in a legal battle over a hefty Rs 1,337 crore penalty, if it will follow the same regime in India as it does in Europe with regard to pre-installed apps in Android-based mobile smartphones.

The top court was hearing a plea of the US tech giant against an order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) refusing an interim stay on the competition regulator imposing a Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and J B Pardiwala asked senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the US firm, to clarify this aspect at the next hearing.

"Will Google practise the same regime in India as you have it in Europe? Please reflect on this and come back. We will hear this case on Wednesday," the bench said.

The observation came after Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Competition Commission of India (CCI), submitted that Google had complied with a similar order passed by the European Commission.

The ASG alleged the company was discriminating against the Indian consumers.

Singhvi submitted the compliance in Europe pertained to Google's standard 'Mobile Application Distribution Agreement' (MADA) unbundling.