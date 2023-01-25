HomeNewscompanies

Why this old private sector bank can re-rate further

Madhuchanda Dey   •

With a granular deposit base and robust growth in advances, Karur Vysya Bank’s earnings trajectory is set to gain further traction

Karur Vysya Bank is well capitalised with a Capital Adequacy Ratio in excess of 18 percent, which should support growth in the coming quarters
Highlights Strong financial performance continues Robust growth in advances supported by all segments, negligible unsecured Margin improving, confident of stability in the medium term Deposits granular, a focused strategy NPA a non-issue, slippages benign Expanding RoA ahead of guidance, valuation undemanding Karur Vysya Bank (KVB,CMP:Rs 108 Market Cap: Rs 8,699 crore) continued to surprise positively with a strong set of numbers in Q3 FY23 — robust loan growth, sharp uptick in margin, controlled costs, stable non-interest income, and a much improved asset quality with no signs...

