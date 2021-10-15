Why piloting Air India won’t be easy for Tata’s Chandra

Maharaja in front of Air India Star alliance business traveler lounge Terminal T3, Indira Gandhi Airport (Source: ShutterStock)

Weeks after headline-grabbing news of Tata Sons buying the national carrier Air India, there have been many reports on how Air India is going back to its original home. The rescue of the country’s carrier sends a strong signal about the government's intent to protect national brands. It even triggered a flurry of memes, forwards, jokes and ditties online.

In fact, the takeover of the airline by Tatas is a sigh of relief for its direct stakeholders. While the imminent rescue of Air India bodes well for theories on privatisation and the government's stand on liquidating national assets there's more that needs exploration.

Such as the overarching question: how do Tatas - one of the country's largest industrial houses, aim to turn the beleaguered airline around? Besides the sentiment and nostalgia around bringing the Maharaja back to the skies, the house of Tata will be have to take a cold hard look at how they will draw synergies on the backend of their aviation business, and in their overall business plans as well.

Synergy Challenges

Post the acquisition of Air India, the group's head N Chandrasekaran will have to oversee the core synergies such as - buying of extra parts as and when there are common aircraft between carriers (Tata Vistara and Air India), engineering services, repairs and maintenance and also consolidation of busy slots during festive season.

Challenges come from the fact that the country's national carrier's fleet includes both Boeings and Airbuses. Then there's the matter of staff, pilots and ground officials, and ensuring the right communication between unions and the group.

The symbiosis starts at the brand level. Tata has over the years become a powerful house of consumer brands that include Titan Watches, Tanishq jewellery, Himalayan water, Tetley Tea, and even Tata Cars. Integrating Air India with the existing basket first hearkens a look at global examples. What will Air India stand for?

Senior analysts point to United Airlines or Delta that would buy small airlines and then absorb them over a period of time. Unlike an FMCG product here the brand, product and service is tightly integrated, he adds. How will that work here? Could having bought Jet Airways have been more of a viable option?

The plausible answer is that valuations didn't match up to expectations and existing promoters at the defunct airline wanted a continued presence at the new entity. Then, there's the fact that Tata already has a finger in two airline brands. So why a third? One analyst who didn’t want to be named said it's possible this is a play at a very large and concentrated low cost carrier. "Think of it as a (US-based) Southwest Airlines for the subcontinent with a very low-cost focus."

For sure, lawyers and executive search firms would be scrambling to offer their services to the new owners of Air India but the more pressing hot button to get the carrier going would be speed.

While tech giant TCS may have some synergies in the aviation space in terms of software support and it could be a lucrative business in terms of technology, that's seeing it only from a software point of view and possibly at the risk of the tail wagging the dog. Deriving a secondary stream from a sectoral acquisition must first look at making the primary object profitable, healthy and profitable.

Airlines are a tough business

The Tatas have always taken on tough projects but the core issue at Air India is that once it's handed over by the government, the responsibility of managing and turning it around will be the sole responsibility of the salt-to-software conglomerate. If that's something that the group is well aware of, it may have an inside advantage of dominating a sector that is well on its way to an explosion of opportunity.

If not, finding answers may be like searching for a black box in the Indian ocean.

The thing about Air India is this: it takes a lot of effort and time to actually destroy a brand, which is the historical tragedy of Air India in some senses. Even 20 years ago, Air India had problems which were known to all, and like the Roman empire it fell for longer than it stood.

The construction of Air India's brand, culture, and employee morale was so strong that it didn't matter if the model of business was hamstrung. Unlike American companies which ruthlessly shut down non-performers without getting sentimental.

For Tata and Chandrasekaran, the last several years have seen ongoing battles with performances at companies Tata Motors, Indian Hotels, and earlier Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra). While some of these however, have moved into the domain of manageability and in the case of Tata Motors even teeter close to a full fledged turnaround, there are still weak spots within the group. Chandrasekaran would need to ensure a perfect take-off to ensure no further turbulence.