Weekly Tactical Pick -- Rupa & Company

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Rupa has been among the fastest growing inner-wear players during the last fiscal, reporting a strong 35 per cent growth. Improved distribution and new products have been the key reasons for the outperformance and Rupa is targeting a higher-than-industry growth in FY22 as well. Increased COVID-19 cases and the apprehension of a third wave would affect discretionary consumption and essential segments, such as inner-wear with a potential for huge market share gain from unorganised players, are worth looking at....